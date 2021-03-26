Becca Anderson selected as the next Director of Student Services for Shoreline Schools

Becca Anderson selected as new

Director of Student Services

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools Becca Anderson has been selected as the next Director of Student Services, Superintendent Rebecca Miner announced on March 25, 2021.





She will succeed Amy Vujovich who is retiring at the end of the school year after 28 years of service to Shoreline Public Schools. The appointment is subject to approval by the Shoreline School Board.









She completed her master’s degree in education curriculum and instruction and obtained her special education endorsement at the University of Montana, and bachelor degrees in elementary education and early childhood education at Washington State University. She also obtained her administrator certification from Washington State University.



“I’m excited to welcome Becca to Shoreline Schools and our amazing school community,” said Superintendent Rebecca Miner. “Her focus, knowledge and passion for supporting the success of our students, staff and families was evident throughout the interview process. She will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience with her as she leads and advocates for every student we serve.”

Anderson also shared her excitement and eagerness for the work to come. “I am very honored to join the Shoreline family and look forward to collaborating and working with staff, students and families in implementing systems of continuous improvement to ensure equity and inclusion for all of our students.”



Anderson’s selection followed an extensive search and interview process involving staff and family representation. Her expected start date is July 1, 2021.





The Student Services Department leads and supports a number of areas of school district operations, including special education, counseling, nurses, learning assistance and more.Anderson will be joining Shoreline Schools from the Kennewick School District, where she has served as the Director of Special Services for the past two years.