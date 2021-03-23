Case updates March 21, 2021

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

United States 
  • Total cases 29,652,483 - 39,466 in one day
  • Total deaths 539,517 - 479 in one day

Washington state   
  • Total cases 355,986 - 1204 in two days
  • Total hospitalizations 20,154 - 72 in two days
  • Total deaths 5,183 - 9 in two days

King county 
  • Total cases 85,629 - 346 in two days
  • Total hospitalizations 5,220 - 17 in two days
  • Total deaths 1,452 - 0 in two days

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 21,077 -  59 in two days
  • Total hospitalizations 1,210 - 6 in two days
  • Total deaths 376 - 0 in two days

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,065 - 9 in two days
  • Total hospitalizations 188 - no change
  • Total deaths 91 - no change

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 282 - no change
  • hospitalizations 16 - no change
  • deaths 4 - no change


