Case updates March 21, 2021
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
United States
- Total cases 29,652,483 - 39,466 in one day
- Total deaths 539,517 - 479 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 355,986 - 1204 in two days
- Total hospitalizations 20,154 - 72 in two days
- Total deaths 5,183 - 9 in two days
King county
- Total cases 85,629 - 346 in two days
- Total hospitalizations 5,220 - 17 in two days
- Total deaths 1,452 - 0 in two days
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 21,077 - 59 in two days
- Total hospitalizations 1,210 - 6 in two days
- Total deaths 376 - 0 in two days
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,065 - 9 in two days
- Total hospitalizations 188 - no change
- Total deaths 91 - no change
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 282 - no change
- hospitalizations 16 - no change
- deaths 4 - no change
0 comments:
Post a Comment