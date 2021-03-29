Third Place Commons is calling all book and movie lovers

Are you an avid reader or a movie superfan? Do you love delving into great stories, then discussing them with friends? Third Place Commons has the group for you!



Book lovers will discover kindred spirits and a warm welcome in the Commons Community Book Club, which meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 5pm. The group reads recent and critically acclaimed fiction bestsellers that have made it to paperback.







(Register just once to get the link to use for all future meetings.) For April, the group is readingby Ann Patchett, a New York Times Book Review Notable Book, one of TIME Magazine's 100 Must-Read Books of 2019, and named one of the "Best Books of the Year" by NPR, the Washington Post, O Magazine, Buzzfeed, and more!This Pulitzer Prize finalist is a richly moving story that explores the indelible bond between two siblings, the house of their childhood, and a past that will not let them go.is the story of a paradise lost, a tour de force that digs deeply into questions of inheritance, love and forgiveness, of how we want to see ourselves and of who we really are.The group meets next on April 21st, so start reading and join the conversation! Register here for the Commons Community Book Club. (Register just once to get the link to use for all future meetings.)



