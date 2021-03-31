Jobs: City of Shoreline - City Manager's Office Fellowship

The City Manager's Office Fellowship is a one-year career development opportunity designed to attract, develop, and retain talented emerging professionals in city government. The City Manager's Office Fellow works under the direction of the City Manager's Office, playing a leading role coordinating, facilitating and managing city projects and programs across the organization. The Fellow will routinely interact with city leadership and attend high-level meetings to be exposed to the responsibilities of each department and current local government issues.The City Manager's Office Fellowship accepts applicants that have completed at least one year of coursework toward a Masters of Public Administration, Masters of Public Policy, or Masters of Political Science. This Fellowship position is for a 12-month period (approximately June through May) and is eligible for PERS retirement.