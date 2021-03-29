Cherry trees in bloom at the UW
Monday, March 29, 2021
|Cherry trees in bloom in the UW quad
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The ornamental fruit trees are in full bloom right now - if the hail hasn't pounded the blossoms off the trees!
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Fortunately, Steve Robinson got to the University of Washington campus before that happened and is sharing his photos of the old quad with its spectacular blooms.
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Visitors were reminded of COVID protocols and it appears that most, if not all, were wearing masks.
|Flowering plums on NE 165th
Photo by Steven H. Robinson 2017
Closer to home, the flowering plums are in full bloom in the Ridgecrest neighborhood. According to their Facebook page,"Blireana Flowering Plum trees on NE 165th in front of Ridgecrest Elementary School. These trees were planted by Ridgecrest Neighborhood volunteers in the late '90's."
A current photo of the plum trees here
