Lake Forest Park council meeting agenda for Thursday March 25, 2021

Lake Forest Park City Council





Resolution 1802 /Authorizing Mayor to Sign Interlocal Agreement with King County for Conservation Futures Grant Funds for Acquisition of the Lake Front Property



Resolution 1803 /Authorizing Mayor to Sign Amendment No. 2 to the Professional Services Agreement with V+M Structural Design for Town Center to Burke-Gilman Trail Connector Phase I: Type, Size and Location Study





Links to meetings and documents

On Friday March 26, 2021 at 8am the council will interview candidates for Public Works Director. Part of the meeting will be open to the public.









The agenda for the Lake Forest Park City Council meeting oncontains a presentation of the police department annual report and two ordinances. A previously scheduled discussion to authorize the mayor to sign a letter of concurrence with Sound Transit was pulled from the agenda on Wednesday.