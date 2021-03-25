Lake Forest Park council meeting agenda for Thursday March 25, 2021
Thursday, March 25, 2021
|Lake Forest Park City Council
The agenda for the Lake Forest Park City Council meeting on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 7pm on zoom contains a presentation of the police department annual report and two ordinances. A previously scheduled discussion to authorize the mayor to sign a letter of concurrence with Sound Transit was pulled from the agenda on Wednesday.
Ordinances / Resolutions
Resolution 1802 /Authorizing Mayor to Sign Interlocal Agreement with King County for Conservation Futures Grant Funds for Acquisition of the Lake Front Property
Resolution 1803 /Authorizing Mayor to Sign Amendment No. 2 to the Professional Services Agreement with V+M Structural Design for Town Center to Burke-Gilman Trail Connector Phase I: Type, Size and Location Study
Links to meetings and documents
- Attend the meeting via zoom webinar https://zoom.us/j/96360719721
- Submit oral and written comments https://www.cityoflfp.com/615/Virtual-Meetings-during-COVID-19
- Written comments for public hearings will be submitted to Council if received by 5:00pm the date of the meeting; otherwise, they will be provided to the City Council the next day.
- If any of the links do not work, go to the LFP Agenda Center https://www.cityoflfp.com/AgendaCenter
On Friday March 26, 2021 at 8am the council will interview candidates for Public Works Director. Part of the meeting will be open to the public. Link to virtual session https://www.cityoflfp.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_03262021-547
