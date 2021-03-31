Senior Center is seeking Videographer

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Videographer needed
for this campaign
The Senior Center is assembling five brief videos (3-5 minutes each) of various classes we offer at Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center.

They will be uploaded to our YouTube site to be shown May 4th - 7th during the final days of our "Return To Happy Days" Fundraiser.

We are not requiring a professional agency but seeking a very talented individual that would assist us in our efforts to raise funds to support our mission to provide services and programs to our aging adult community in 2021.

If you are interested, please contact Theresa LaCroix via email at theresal@soundgenerations.org



