LFP Planning Commission introduces three new commissioners
Thursday, March 25, 2021
“I do have an agenda, which is a comprehensive sidewalk plan that can be integrated into everything, but primarily the Town Center Vision,” said Lois Lee, one of three new members of the Lake Forest Park Planning Commission introduced at a commission meeting last Tuesday.
|David Kleweno
Kleweno, who had previously served the city as the vice-chair of the LFP Tree Board, said, “I was looking at what’s next, and the Planning Commission is where I think I can make a pretty big difference in my next stint in volunteering.”
He is a twenty-year resident whose wife grew up in the city, and they returned to raise their family.
|Melissa Cranmer
“I see a lot of opportunity for growth and improvement here,” she said. “There was things as a new resident that I had to navigate that sometimes I still feel like I’m navigating a little bit.”
Lee is a dentist who grew up in the area after emigrating from Korea. She sees her time on the commission as a chance to “help shape our living environment.”
