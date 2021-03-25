LFP Planning Commission introduces three new commissioners

Lois Lee By Tracy Furutani By Tracy Furutani





“I do have an agenda, which is a comprehensive sidewalk plan that can be integrated into everything, but primarily the Town Center Vision,” said Lois Lee, one of three new members of the Lake Forest Park Planning Commission introduced at a commission meeting last Tuesday.





David Kleweno The other two commissioners are David Kleweno and Melissa Cranmer. They had been confirmed unanimously by the Lake Forest Park City Council at the regular council meeting March 11, 2021. The other two commissioners areand. They had been confirmed unanimously by the Lake Forest Park City Council at the regular council meeting March 11, 2021.





Kleweno, who had previously served the city as the vice-chair of the LFP Tree Board, said, “I was looking at what’s next, and the Planning Commission is where I think I can make a pretty big difference in my next stint in volunteering.”





He is a twenty-year resident whose wife grew up in the city, and they returned to raise their family.





Melissa Cranmer Cranmer is a medical writer and a substitute para-educator, whose family “moved here from Arizona five years ago… and we found Lake Forest Park completely on accident.” She was looking for a good place to raise her children “and Lake Forest Park seemed like a good one, so that’s why we chose it. We’re really happy with that decision.” Cranmer is a medical writer and a substitute para-educator, whose family “moved here from Arizona five years ago… and we found Lake Forest Park completely on accident.” She was looking for a good place to raise her children “and Lake Forest Park seemed like a good one, so that’s why we chose it. We’re really happy with that decision.”





“I see a lot of opportunity for growth and improvement here,” she said. “There was things as a new resident that I had to navigate that sometimes I still feel like I’m navigating a little bit.”





Lee is a dentist who grew up in the area after emigrating from Korea. She sees her time on the commission as a chance to “help shape our living environment.”











