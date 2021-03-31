Case updates March 29, 2021
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Vaccine Phase Finder is no longer required, but the state’s vaccine phases are staying the same. The state remains in Phase 1B2, and on March 31, vaccine eligibility opens to people in Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4.
United States
- Total cases 30,085,827 - 60,699 in one day
- Total deaths 547,296 - 592 in one day
Washington state
- Total cases 363,235 - 850 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 20,490 - 49 in a day
- Total deaths 5,237 - 11 in a day
King county
- Total cases 87,726 - 159 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,333 - 30 in a day
- Total deaths 1,462 - 1 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 21,585 - 25 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,235 - 9 in a day
- Total deaths 378 - 1 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,094 - 2 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 187 - 1 in a day
- Total deaths 92 - 0 since last report
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 290 - 0 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 since yesterday
- deaths 4 - no change
