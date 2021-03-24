Celebrate Earth Day with Lake Forest Park Community Town Hall

Wednesday, March 24, 2021


Celebrate Earth Day—10am – 2pm, April 24, 2021

Sign up for the Zoom Lake Forest Park Town Hall: Building Climate Resiliency, Learn, Ask, Learn

The town hall is a local effort to examine the issues confronting us and figure out how to make progress both big and small.

Panel: Two local presenters will share their knowledge about environmental history and climate science

Breakout Rooms: A chance to meet with experts on: E-vehicles, Zero Waste, E-homes, Composting and Recycling,

Videos: Local success stories

Panel: Youth voices on the environment

Planning: Decide what steps we can take now to help reduce carbon and make the world a safer place.

Register Here

Contact: LFPTownhall@gmail.com



Posted by DKH at 5:08 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  