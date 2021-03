Celebrate Earth Day with Lake Forest Park Community Town Hall

Celebrate Earth Day—10am – 2pm, April 24, 2021

Sign up for the Zoom Lake Forest Park Town Hall: Building Climate Resiliency, Learn, Ask, LearnThe town hall is a local effort to examine the issues confronting us and figure out how to make progress both big and small.Panel: Two local presenters will share their knowledge about environmental history and climate scienceBreakout Rooms: A chance to meet with experts on: E-vehicles, Zero Waste, E-homes, Composting and Recycling,Videos: Local success storiesPanel: Youth voices on the environmentPlanning: Decide what steps we can take now to help reduce carbon and make the world a safer place.Contact: LFPTownhall@gmail.com