Celebrate Earth Day with Lake Forest Park Community Town Hall
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Celebrate Earth Day—10am – 2pm, April 24, 2021
Sign up for the Zoom Lake Forest Park Town Hall: Building Climate Resiliency, Learn, Ask, Learn
The town hall is a local effort to examine the issues confronting us and figure out how to make progress both big and small.
Panel: Two local presenters will share their knowledge about environmental history and climate science
Breakout Rooms: A chance to meet with experts on: E-vehicles, Zero Waste, E-homes, Composting and Recycling,
Videos: Local success stories
Panel: Youth voices on the environment
Planning: Decide what steps we can take now to help reduce carbon and make the world a safer place.
Register Here
Contact: LFPTownhall@gmail.com
