Learn the basics of Suicide Prevention and Intervention in this online class

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Learn the basics of Suicide Prevention and Intervention in this online class presented by Shoreline Community College.

How do I ask if someone is having thoughts of suicide? 

What do I do if they say yes? 

Join facilitator Cydney Lucio, MSW, LICSWA, and find answers to these questions in How to Help: Suicide Intervention and Prevention, a new online class offered through Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College.

Students will leave with a beginner’s understanding of suicide prevention and intervention and explore the tools needed to better notice warning signs, improve active listening skills, and understand safety planning. Whether you have some understanding on the topic, or none at all, everyone is welcome.

Fee: $29
Dates: Tuesday, April 6th, 2021
Time: 6-8 pm
Location: Online via Zoom

Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Please contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.



