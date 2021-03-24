Jobs: Two positions at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market

Third Place Commons currently has two open positions for the 2021 season at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market.

Oversees the safe, daily operations of the market, including set-up, take-down, and operation during open hours, while upholding the guidelines and policies of the market and all local, county, and state authorities. Also processes weekly vendor payments and reimbursements, sales and deposit reports, and weekly deposits during the season. This is a seasonal, contract position that will start on or before the start of the season on May 9th and run through October 17th plus any post-season responsibilities.



Info Booth Set-up Assistant

The Info Booth Set-up Assistant is an integral part of the weekly market process. Position requires a strong, highly responsible individual to load-in and load-out our info booth essentials and signage each Sunday. Training provided. Use of personal vehicle required. This is a seasonal, contract position that will start May 9th and run through October 17th.



This position was filled by a volunteer in 2020, but will be a paid position this year! Pay is $100 per market day for an average of 1.5-2 hours total.



The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is a program of Third Place Commons, a community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has been building community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for more than 20 years. Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. To learn more, or to make a gift to support the market & the Commons, visit







