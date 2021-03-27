Continuing Education: We're All Gonna Die: Death Education for Mortals

Saturday, March 27, 2021

We’re all going to die, so what should we do about it? 

Step back from the metaphysical considerations of death and dig into the practical in We're All Gonna Die: Death Education for Mortals, a new online class offered by Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College. 

This course will explore how (and where) we’re likely to die based on current demographics and epidemiological predictions and how to create an end of life plan.

Sessions will include lecture and discussion, in addition to guest speakers, such as the staff of Recompose, the first legal human decomposition service. 

At the end of the course, students will discuss an aspect of their end of life planning of their choice: how they plan to communicate their end of life wishes to their family, what choice they have made for how their body will be disposed of, or another topic of their choice.

Fee: $179
Dates: Thursdays, April 8th - May 27th
Time: 6-8 pm
Location: Online via Zoom

Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Please contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.



