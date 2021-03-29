Case updates March 27, 2021 - U.S. tops 30 million reported cases

Monday, March 29, 2021

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is thrilled to share the state surpassed two major vaccine milestones this week. More than 1 million people in Washington are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and more than 3 million doses of vaccine have been administered and reported across the state since vaccine rollout began in mid-December.

United States 
  • Total cases 30,038,363 - 62,184 in one day
  • Total deaths 546,144 - 871 in one day

Washington state - not updated   
  • Total cases 361,115 - 1,449 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 20,363 - 77 in a day  
  • Total deaths 5,218 - 0 in a day 

King county 
  • Total cases 87,382 - 270 in a day  
  • Total hospitalizations 5,288 - 32 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,461 - 0 in a day  

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 21,512 - 77 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 1,222 -  7 in a day
  • Total deaths 378 - 1 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,086 -  -1 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 187 - 1 in a day
  • Total deaths 92 - 0 since last report

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 286 - 1 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 16 -  -1 since yesterday
  • deaths 4 - no change



