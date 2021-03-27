Bus rapid transit (BRT) project issues Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS)

Graphic courtesy Sound Transit

Sound Transit is planning to implement bus rapid transit (BRT) service along SR 522 and NE 145th Street. This service will operate between the Shoreline South/148th Station and a new transit hub at the SR 522/I-405 interchange in Bothell.

Noise and Vibration

Ecosystem Resources

Air Quality

Transportation

Visual and Aesthetic Resources

Historic and Cultural Preservation





Based on the checklist, technical reports and other information, Sound Transit has determined the project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment.









For additional information on how to submit comments, see the DNS posted on the Sound Transit SR 522/NE 145th BRT



Still in the design phase, construction is planned for 2023-2024 with opening in 2024. Comments on the DNS must be submitted by 5:00pm on April 8, 2021. The environmental analysis will inform the Sound Transit Board on future decisions about the project. For additional information on how to submit comments, see the DNS posted on the Sound Transit SR 522/NE 145th BRT Documents page.











Sound Transit plans 13 BRT transit stations along the nine-mile STRIDE service route, together with three park-and-ride garages (Bothell, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park).To facilitate bus speed and reliability, the project would construct road improvements, including new business access and transit (BAT) lanes, bus-only lanes, and bus queue bypass lanes, at various locations along approximately four miles of the corridor.In addition, the project would construct/reconstruct sidewalks and driveways in some locations, and would include stormwater infrastructure and landscaping.In the latest update, Sound Transit has prepared a State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) environmental checklist for the BRT project. Along with the environmental checklist, Sound Transit developed conceptual plans and technical reports on the following:Sound Transit issued a Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS) for the SR 522/NE 145th BRT project on March 25, 2021.