Hybrid school to begin April 26 for middle and high schools in Shoreline Schools

Sunday, March 28, 2021

Kellogg students will return to a brand new school
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Parents of middle and high school students in Shoreline Schools now have the option to register their student(s) for an in-person hybrid learning model beginning on Monday, April 26,

They also have the option to continue with the 100% remote learning model.

Students in the hybrid model will be in morning or afternoon cohorts. They will be in school on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday and in remote learning on Wednesday.

Live instruction will occur at the same time with the same teacher for onsite and remote students in each cohort. For example, a teacher who is teaching in-person at school would also stream that live instruction to the 100% remote students in that cohort.

If a teacher is not able to return to the classroom for in-person instruction, they will live stream their lessons simultaneously to remote students and to an in-person classroom that has a staff member assigned to supervise and support the students who are on campus.

Kellogg Middle School
Photo by Steven H. Robinson


Transportation and Meals

Students who attend school on-site will be offered transportation services according to their normal eligibility, such as distance from school and IEP eligibility.

Students on campus will not eat at school; however, the weekly meal box program will continue to be offered until the end of the school year for students to have those meals at home.

Shoreline COVID-19 Safety Guide
  • Masks must be worn by all staff and students when on campus or school buses.
  • Families are expected to provide their own masks for their children, but schools will have an emergency supply for those who do not.
  • Each student will be expected to attest they are symptom-free prior to attending school each day.
  • Disinfecting will occur between cohorts of students each day. Deep cleaning and disinfecting of the whole school will occur in the evenings and on Wednesdays.


