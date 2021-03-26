Montlake Bridge closed to vehicles for 26 days this summer

Friday, March 26, 2021

Montlake Bridge in Seattle. Photo from WSDOT


Beginning in August, the Montlake Bridge in Seattle will be closed to vehicles around the clock for 26 days to replace the bridge’s metal deck.

The sidewalks will stay open to pedestrians and bicyclists.

They are working with the Coast Guard to keep boat traffic moving during this work. The expected timeframe is Aug. 9 to Sept. 3, fitting this closure between the end of Seafair and the start of the Labor Day weekend.



