“Shoreline Walks” Starts Saturday April 3rd

Join walk leader Dan on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10:00am for a free walk around the Echo Lake Neighborhood.





This is the first walk of the year, part of the City of Shoreline’s free community program “Shoreline Walks.” The guided walk begins in front of Echo Lake Park (Ashworth Ave N and N 200th St.) and is 2 miles long with a rating of “moderate” for some uneven trails and hills.The free group walk is part of the City of Shoreline’s “Shoreline Walks” community walking program helping Shoreline adults stay active, meet new people (or connect with old friends) and feel safer and more confident exploring our city by foot.