“Shoreline Walks” Starts Saturday April 3rd
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Join walk leader Dan on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10:00am for a free walk around the Echo Lake Neighborhood.
This is the first walk of the year, part of the City of Shoreline’s free community program “Shoreline Walks.” The guided walk begins in front of Echo Lake Park (Ashworth Ave N and N 200th St.) and is 2 miles long with a rating of “moderate” for some uneven trails and hills.
The free group walk is part of the City of Shoreline’s “Shoreline Walks” community walking program helping Shoreline adults stay active, meet new people (or connect with old friends) and feel safer and more confident exploring our city by foot.
No need to sign up, just show up with your walking shoes! For more information on Shoreline Walks, visit www.shorelinewa.gov/shorelinewalks or call Recreation Specialist, Marianne Johnson at 206-801-2638.
WALK DETAILS
Saturday, April 3, 2021, 10:00am
Echo Lake Neighborhood Walk
Explore the Echo Lake Neighborhood walking along the Lake and the west side of Ballinger Commons.
- Walk is on flat pavement and suitable for strollers and wheelchairs.
- All participants are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
- Walk is approximately 2 miles / 1.25 hours
- Walk Rating: Moderate (some uneven trails and hills)
- Meet at: Echo Lake Park, Ashworth Ave N and N 200th St
- Walk Leader: Dan
