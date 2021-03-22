Grand Opening of the Shoreline HEROES Café

Local veterans at the grand opening of the HEROES Café

Photo by Chief Petty Officer Ron Jones

By Raymond W. Coffey





The Shoreline Veterans Association, an ad hoc Committee of the Shoreline American Legion Starr Sutherland Jr. Post #227, is pleased to announce the GRAND OPENING of the New Shoreline HEROES Café.





The event was held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Shoreline Scottish Rite Hall 1207 N 152nd St, Shoreline 98133 . The SVA has a year's lease for the second Tuesday of each month at Scottish Rite.





Veterans gather in the new HEROES Café

Photo by Chief Petty Officer Ron Jones





The mission of the Shoreline HEROES Café is to bring veterans from the greater Shoreline area from ALL Military Services (Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, the new Space Force, Coast Guard, National Guard and Merchant Marines) to gather in a friendly and informal setting to talk over their common military experiences, to hold honors of award recipients, to celebrate birthdays and to hear about local Shoreline area businesses that can and do support veterans.





Veterans in attendance are served coffee/teas and other refreshments and lunch from the local area Chamber of Commerce businesses. The history of the HEROES Café across the country has shown a dramatic drop in veteran suicides when HEROES Cafés are established.





This is a major goal of the Shoreline HEROES Café.





The Shoreline HEROES Café is open on the second Tuesday of the month from 9am to 1pm. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, 2021.









For additional information contact Raymond Coffey, Chair of the Shoreline Veteran’s Association and Director of the Shoreline HEROES Café at Starrsutherlandjrpost227@gmail.com







