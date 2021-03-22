Grand Opening of the Shoreline HEROES Café
Monday, March 22, 2021
|Local veterans at the grand opening of the HEROES Café
Photo by Chief Petty Officer Ron Jones
By Raymond W. Coffey
The Shoreline Veterans Association, an ad hoc Committee of the Shoreline American Legion Starr Sutherland Jr. Post #227, is pleased to announce the GRAND OPENING of the New Shoreline HEROES Café.
The event was held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Shoreline Scottish Rite Hall 1207 N 152nd St, Shoreline 98133. The SVA has a year's lease for the second Tuesday of each month at Scottish Rite.
|Veterans gather in the new HEROES Café
Photo by Chief Petty Officer Ron Jones
The mission of the Shoreline HEROES Café is to bring veterans from the greater Shoreline area from ALL Military Services (Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, the new Space Force, Coast Guard, National Guard and Merchant Marines) to gather in a friendly and informal setting to talk over their common military experiences, to hold honors of award recipients, to celebrate birthdays and to hear about local Shoreline area businesses that can and do support veterans.
This is a major goal of the Shoreline HEROES Café.
The Shoreline HEROES Café is open on the second Tuesday of the month from 9am to 1pm. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
For additional information contact Raymond Coffey, Chair of the Shoreline Veteran’s Association and Director of the Shoreline HEROES Café at Starrsutherlandjrpost227@gmail.com
