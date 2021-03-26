Jobs: Shoreline Community College - instructor positions

Friday, March 26, 2021

Shoreline Community College has the following instructor positions

English Instructor – Tenure Track
Date of first consideration: April 23, 2021

Job description and application


Music Technology/Instructor
Date of first consideration: April 23, 2021


Application materials and information on this and other open positions can be found online at www.shoreline.edu/hr 

Questions regarding employment at the College may be directed to HR by email at scchr@shoreline.edu or by phone at 206-546-4769.



Posted by DKH at 3:17 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  