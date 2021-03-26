Jobs: Shoreline Community College - instructor positions
Friday, March 26, 2021
English Instructor – Tenure Track
Date of first consideration: April 23, 2021
Job description and application
Music Technology/Instructor
Date of first consideration: April 23, 2021
Application materials and information on this and other open positions can be found online at www.shoreline.edu/hr
Questions regarding employment at the College may be directed to HR by email at scchr@shoreline.edu or by phone at 206-546-4769.
