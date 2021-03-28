Here comes the sun! Gala for the Arts
Here Comes the Sun - Gala for the Arts!
Saturday, May 15, 6pm
Guest Option for In Person or Virtual
You are cordially invited to the annual Gala for the Arts! ShoreLake Arts biggest fundraising event of the year is coming to the Nile Shrine Golf Club and virtually on May 15.
Over the last 30 years ShoreLake Arts has been essential to sustaining and growing our arts community, from running large events like the Shoreline Arts Festival and Battle of the Bands, to accessible youth education, artist grants, and concerts. We reach over 30,000 people a year! And, if covid taught us anything, life is a little bleak without the arts.
If you believe, like us, that creativity is more important now than ever; please join us for a wonderful evening supporting arts and culture in our community, by helping fund ShoreLake Arts events and programs.
If you’re not sure you want to join us outdoors and still want to celebrate with us, join online! Reserve a virtual ticket and pair it with our Gala-in-a-Box or charcuterie to-go plate to make your evening special at home.
TICKETS
In Person: $125
Premier Gala at Home: $100
Gala at Home Charcuterie Box: $75
Gala at Home - Gala in a Box: $75
Online Access: $25
For more event information or to purchase tickets/make a donation, please visit our website!
Questions? Email Nathan at development@shorelakearts.org.
Thank you to our sponsors, Alaska Airlines and Jack Malek of Windermere.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
