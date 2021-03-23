2021 “Shoreline Walks” Community Walking Program starts in April

Echo Lake Walk

Photo by Alice Lawson

From the City of Shoreline From the City of Shoreline













For the safety of all volunteers and participants, Shoreline walks will follow the current



For more details and to see the full schedule of Shoreline Walks, visit



APRIL WALKS



Saturday, April 3, 2021, 10:00am

Echo Lake Neighborhood Walk

Explore the Echo Lake Neighborhood walking along the Lake and the west side of Ballinger Commons. Walk is on flat pavement and suitable for strollers and wheelchairs.

All participants are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Walk is approximately 2 miles / 1.25 hours

Walk Rating: Moderate (some uneven trails and hills)

Meet at: Echo Lake Park, Ashworth Ave. N / N 200th St.

Walk Leader: Dan



Saturday, April 10, 2021, 3:30pm

Boeing Creek Plant Walk and Work Party (Space limited, pre-registration required)

Join Native Plant Steward Ginger on this short walk around the north side of Boeing Creek Park. “Meet” a diversity of native plants. Then, we will compare and contrast 3 of them with look-alike invasives that threaten this resilient habitat. Finally, we'll put this knowledge to work in distanced pods removing small invasive plants in an effort to maintain a healthy growing environment for our native plants. Individuals, families, and educators are encouraged to attend! Wear walking shoes with good treads and bring work gloves and pruners (if you have them). No bathroom available on this walk. Specifically designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a volunteer walk leader and all walks are free to the public. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and join the group on a walk. Friendly leashed dogs are welcome to join.For the safety of all volunteers and participants, Shoreline walks will follow the current Washington State Covid-19 guidelines . Currently, all volunteers and walkers are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.For more details and to see the full schedule of Shoreline Walks, visit shorelinewa.gov/shorelinewalks or contact Recreation Specialist Marianne Johnson at 206-801-2600.APRIL WALKSExplore the Echo Lake Neighborhood walking along the Lake and the west side of Ballinger Commons. Walk is on flat pavement and suitable for strollers and wheelchairs.All participants are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.Walk is approximately 2 miles / 1.25 hoursWalk Rating: Moderate (some uneven trails and hills)Meet at: Echo Lake Park, Ashworth Ave. N / N 200th St.Walk Leader: DanJoin Native Plant Steward Ginger on this short walk around the north side of Boeing Creek Park. “Meet” a diversity of native plants. Then, we will compare and contrast 3 of them with look-alike invasives that threaten this resilient habitat. Finally, we'll put this knowledge to work in distanced pods removing small invasive plants in an effort to maintain a healthy growing environment for our native plants. Individuals, families, and educators are encouraged to attend! Wear walking shoes with good treads and bring work gloves and pruners (if you have them). No bathroom available on this walk.



Limited number of registration spots to maintain Covid-19 safety precautions. Pre-registration required.

Please contact Recreation Specialist Marianne Johnson to register for this free walk.

All participants are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Walk is approximately: 1 mile / 2 hours (including work party)

Walk Rating: Moderate (uneven ground, slippery when wet)

Meet at: Boeing Creek Park Entrance on NW 175th St. (between 6th Ave & 3rd Ave NW) (park on road) Walk Leader: Ginger, Washington Native Plant Society Steward



Saturday, April 24, 2021, 10:00am

Shoreline Community College Walk

A walk through the Shoreline Community College Campus and a bit of Shoreview Park and the surrounding neighborhood, including the Washington State Department of Transportation Campus.

All participants are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Walk is approximately 2.7 miles / 1.75 hours

Walk Rating: Moderate (Hills)

Meet at: Highland Terrace Elementary School, 100 N. 160th St.

Walk Leader: Donna



Go to







Limited number of registration spots to maintain Covid-19 safety precautions. Pre-registration required.Please contact Recreation Specialist Marianne Johnson to register for this free walk. mjohnson@shorelinewa.gov , 206-801-2638.All participants are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.Walk is approximately: 1 mile / 2 hours (including work party)Walk Rating: Moderate (uneven ground, slippery when wet)Meet at: Boeing Creek Park Entrance on NW 175th St. (between 6th Ave & 3rd Ave NW) (park on road) Walk Leader: Ginger, Washington Native Plant Society StewardA walk through the Shoreline Community College Campus and a bit of Shoreview Park and the surrounding neighborhood, including the Washington State Department of Transportation Campus.All participants are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.Walk is approximately 2.7 miles / 1.75 hoursWalk Rating: Moderate (Hills)Meet at: Highland Terrace Elementary School, 100 N. 160th St.Walk Leader: DonnaGo to shorelinewa.gov/shorelinewalks for full walks list.

After taking a year off, we are excited to share that we are starting back up the Shoreline Walks free community walking program. We have a variety of walks planned for 2021, with the first one taking place on. Walkers will meet at Echo Lake Park and explore the surrounding neighborhood. (More details below)Shoreline Walks is a free community walking program helping Shoreline adults stay active, meet new people (or connect with old friends), and feel safer and more confident exploring our city by foot. Walks explore neighborhoods, parks, and trails offering great insight into some of the best walking routes in our City.