In the Garden Now: Flowering Currant ..... A Hummingbird Magnet

Saturday, March 27, 2021

Flowering Currant
Story and photo by Victoria Gilleland

Our Native Flowering Currant adds charm and delightful color to the spring garden. 

But, best of all hummingbirds find the flowers irresistible!

This showy spring bloomer will grow equally well in woodland areas or more formal gardens. 

Flower colors range from deep reddish pink, though pale pink to white. 

Uniquely textured leaves are a lovely bonus.

You can't lose with this marvelous flowering shrub!

(Ribes Sanguineum)



