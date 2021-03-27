In the Garden Now: Flowering Currant ..... A Hummingbird Magnet
Saturday, March 27, 2021
Our Native Flowering Currant adds charm and delightful color to the spring garden.
But, best of all hummingbirds find the flowers irresistible!
This showy spring bloomer will grow equally well in woodland areas or more formal gardens.
Flower colors range from deep reddish pink, though pale pink to white.
Uniquely textured leaves are a lovely bonus.
You can't lose with this marvelous flowering shrub!
(Ribes Sanguineum)
