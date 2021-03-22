Shoreline Watercolor and Sketchers group goes to The Bistro

Monday, March 22, 2021

Artist Cyndi Tamayao

The North City Bistro is bringing their Delicious Seared Scallops back, for dine-in only. Their kitchen is open Thursday from 4-7pm and Friday and Saturday from 4-8pm.


But it's the outside of the Bistro that got the attention of the Shoreline Watercolor and Sketchers group.

The group is still out painting and has been through this year of the Covid pandemic. "Every Monday we are somewhere and sometimes on Zoom." 
Artist Linda Marie

Last May we featured their paintings of the Aroma Cafe and Crest Theatre in Ridgecrest. (see previous article)


This time they were in North City business district at the North City Bistro.

Not deterred by a little rain

Artists Linda Marie, Linda Mendez, Cyndi Tamayao, and Susan Clark.



Posted by DKH at 4:45 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  