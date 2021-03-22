Shoreline Watercolor and Sketchers group goes to The Bistro
Monday, March 22, 2021
|Artist Cyndi Tamayao
The North City Bistro is bringing their Delicious Seared Scallops back, for dine-in only. Their kitchen is open Thursday from 4-7pm and Friday and Saturday from 4-8pm.
But it's the outside of the Bistro that got the attention of the Shoreline Watercolor and Sketchers group.
The group is still out painting and has been through this year of the Covid pandemic. "Every Monday we are somewhere and sometimes on Zoom."
|Artist Linda Marie
Last May we featured their paintings of the Aroma Cafe and Crest Theatre in Ridgecrest. (see previous article)
This time they were in North City business district at the North City Bistro.
|Not deterred by a little rain
Artists Linda Marie, Linda Mendez, Cyndi Tamayao, and Susan Clark.
