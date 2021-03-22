DSHS and DNR challenge portion of Fircrest Chapel landmark status

Fircrest Chapel's wooded setting is part of its landmark

status - but DSHS wants to expand a parking lot.

DSHS has filed an application for a Reconsideration of the Landmark Status of the Naval Hospital Chapel at Fircrest, just secured by Shoreline Preservation Society and their many supporters in January of this year.





The Chapel is a nationally significant site since it was the very first freestanding, non-denominational Naval Hospital Chapel. It was built at the Naval Hospital Base in 1944 at what is now Fircrest School in Shoreline.





A hearing is scheduled this Thursday, March 25, 2021 starting at 4:30pm on Zoom to hear a challenge from DSHS to the recent landmark status for the historic Fircrest Chapel.





At issue is not the chapel itself but the amount of forested land landmarked with the chapel. DSHS wants to adjust the boundary to allow them to expand the parking lot at Fircrest School.





This would be done in a section of native forest designated as a part of the Landmark landscape. This forest was originally highlighted by Captain Boone, the Commander of the Naval Hospital as his inspiration for building the Chapel.

The Shoreline Preservation Society invites the public to weigh in to protect this unique community asset, one of the few Landmarked elements in Shoreline.





Meeting ID: 896 9247 1595

Passcode: 494361





If you have questions, please email or call Chair Janet Way janetway@yahoo.com , 206-734-5545.













