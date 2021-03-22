DSHS and DNR challenge portion of Fircrest Chapel landmark status

Monday, March 22, 2021

Fircrest Chapel's wooded setting is part of its landmark
status - but DSHS wants to expand a parking lot.
Photo courtesy SPS
DSHS has filed an application for a Reconsideration of the Landmark Status of the Naval Hospital Chapel at Fircrest,  just secured by Shoreline Preservation Society and their many supporters in January of this year.

The Chapel is a nationally significant site since it was the very first freestanding, non-denominational Naval Hospital Chapel. It was built at the Naval Hospital Base in 1944 at what is now Fircrest School in Shoreline.

A hearing is scheduled this Thursday, March 25, 2021 starting at 4:30pm on Zoom to hear a challenge from DSHS to the recent landmark status for the historic Fircrest Chapel. 

At issue is not the chapel itself but the amount of forested land landmarked with the chapel. DSHS wants to adjust the boundary to allow them to expand the parking lot at Fircrest School.

This would be done in a section of native forest designated as a part of the Landmark landscape. This forest was originally highlighted by Captain Boone, the Commander of the Naval Hospital as his inspiration for building the Chapel.
  
The Shoreline Preservation Society invites the public to weigh in to protect this unique community asset, one of the few Landmarked elements in Shoreline.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER CERTIFICATES OF APPROPRIATENESS; SPECIAL TAX VALUATION APPLICATION; REQUEST TO RECONSIDER LANDMARK DESIGNATION BOUNDARY DATE, TIME, PLACE:

Thursday, March 25, 2021, 4:30 p.m. Zoom Conference Access Link:
Meeting ID: 896 9247 1595 
Passcode: 494361

If you have questions, please email or call Chair Janet Way janetway@yahoo.com, 206-734-5545.



