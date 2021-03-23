Fitness Junkie in Lake Forest Park - weight loss and strength training

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Personal fitness expert Mike Russell takes a break from virtual exercise routines to meet with his client Haley in the pleasant outdoor setting of Animal Acres Park. Matt received his personal training certificate exactly one week after the COVID-19 outbreak February of 2020 and has just recently established his own business: Fitness Junkie in Lake Forest Park. Current training is either virtual or in an outdoor setting.

Story and photo by Cynthia Sheridan

Fitness Junkie of Lake Forest Park is the premier location for weight loss, strength training and nutritional coaching. 

Owner/trainer Matt Russell collaborates with clients to identify fitness goals and to design an exercise program that meets individual needs. 

The plan is to create a supportive yet challenging and safe space for clients to meet fitness and nutritional goals while being motivated, held accountable, and having fun. 

Fitness Junkie specializes in weight loss and strength training in a virtual or in person one-on-one setting with the central focus being body positivity.

This company offers multiple fitness packages, including a free consultation and assessment session. During the initial visit, a trainer will assess your fitness level and design an individualized fitness program for you, including nutritional guidance. Contact their website: Fitness Junkie.fitness



