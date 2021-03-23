Fitness Junkie in Lake Forest Park - weight loss and strength training





The plan is to create a supportive yet challenging and safe space for clients to meet fitness and nutritional goals while being motivated, held accountable, and having fun.









Fitness Junkie specializes in weight loss and strength training in a virtual or in person one-on-one setting with the central focus being body positivity.This company offers multiple fitness packages, including a free consultation and assessment session. During the initial visit, a trainer will assess your fitness level and design an individualized fitness program for you, including nutritional guidance. Contact their website: Fitness Junkie.fitness

Owner/trainer Matt Russell collaborates with clients to identify fitness goals and to design an exercise program that meets individual needs.