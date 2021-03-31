U.S. Rep. Jayapal addresses Edmonds Rotary on legislative activity, COVID and Jan 6 insurrection

My Edmonds News.com posted an extensive report on U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal's virtual visit to the Edmonds Rotary.

The Edmonds Noon Rotary hosted U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Washington State’s 7th District representative to the U.S. Congress, for a virtual presentation during its regular Tuesday meeting.

Jayapal shared her perspectives on current congressional activity, the recently passed COVID relief package, her personal experiences and views on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and how she sees her role as a representative.





The 7th District includes most of Seattle and surrounding areas including Edmonds, Shoreline, Vashon Island, Lake Forest Park and parts of Burien and Normandy Park.





As the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Jayapal is the lead sponsor of the Medicare for All Act, the College for All Act, the Housing is a Human Right Act, and the Roadmap to Freedom immigration resolution. She currently serves on the Judiciary, Budget, and Education and Labor committees. She lives in West Seattle with her husband Steve.