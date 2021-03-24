LFP Citizen's Commission to hold discussion of fire merger issue
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
It will be a discussion of the proposed merger of the Northshore Fire District, into the Woodinville Fire and Rescue District.
This will be on the April 27, 2021 Special Election Ballot, for the Cities of Kenmore and Lake Forest Park.
While we did originally try to schedule a Voter's Forum on this ballot measure issue, the parties we wanted involved to help keep it neutral, fair, informational, and helpful, were either not available, or we let them go, and decided to go with this much simpler format.
People will be welcome to log on to the Google Meet, and stay or go as they please.
We have generally invited four local labor groups, the four Fire Boards of Commissioners, the Administration, the employees, and former Fire Board of Commissioner members.
This is an open meeting, and we hope to have some factual, neutral, and helpful information, in addition to Pro and Con information available to help the Public decide how to vote on this issue.
The Lake Forest Park Citizen's Commission as a group, will once again not take a position, to help facilitate this exchange of information.
The Google Meet Link is: https://meet.google.com/dxv-pwqd-imm
The Lake Forest Park Citizen's Commission is a volunteer group, not part of the City of Lake Forest Park.
