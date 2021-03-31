Third Place Books raises funds to support AAPI community
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
|One of the books on the list
From March 26-April 4, 2021 Third Place Books will donate 20% of the sales from all titles on the list - all by AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) authors - to API Chaya. Both in-store and online purchases will qualify.
The featured books, curated by booksellers at Third Place Books’ three locations, include recent bestsellers like Minor Feelings by Cathy Hong Park and National Book Award Winner Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu, alongside titles by local Seattle-area authors, like Heiress Apparently by Diana Ma and My Unforgotten Seattle by Ron Chew.
|Diana Ma is a local author
API Chaya, a Seattle-based non-profit, seeks to “[empower] survivors of gender-based violence and human trafficking to gain safety, connection, and wellness... by educating and mobilizing South Asian, Asian, Pacific Islander, and all immigrant communities to end exploitation, creating a world where all people can heal and thrive.”
The reporting agency Stop AAPI Hate reported more than 3800 anti-Asian hate incidents in the past year.
For more information about API Chaya, visit: https://www.apichaya.org/
