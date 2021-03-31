Third Place Books raises funds to support AAPI community

One of the books on the list Third Place Books announced Friday that they will donate a portion of the sales from a list of books by Asian American authors to Third Place Books announced Friday that they will donate a portion of the sales from a list of books by Asian American authors to API Chaya , an organization dedicated to ending systemic violence in local communities.





From March 26-April 4, 2021 Third Place Books will donate 20% of the sales from all titles on the list - all by AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) authors - to API Chaya. Both in-store and online purchases will qualify.



The featured books, curated by booksellers at Third Place Books’ three locations, include recent bestsellers like Minor Feelings by Cathy Hong Park and National Book Award Winner Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu, alongside titles by local Seattle-area authors, like Heiress Apparently by Diana Ma and My Unforgotten Seattle by Ron Chew.



