Shoreline Mayor Hall and King County Councilmember Dembowski request green light for fixed vaccination site in Shoreline

Shoreline Fire vaccinates a qualified senior at a pop up clinic

at the Shoreline LFP Senior Center

Photo by Mike Remarcke

The Shoreline Fire Department, Shoreline-Lake Forest Senior Center, and the Shoreline School District are partnering to establish a fixed vaccination site at the Senior Center.



Once fully operational, it could administer 1,000 vaccinations a day. They are looking to Public Health – Seattle and King County to give approval and guarantee a supply of vaccine so they can move forward.





Shoreline Mayor Will Hall and King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski have joined our community partners in requesting Public Health’s quick approval.



Currently, there are no large, fixed vaccination sites in all North King County. As the supply of vaccine grows, having large, fixed vaccination sites will play a critical role in getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.





For the past few weeks, the Shoreline Fire Department has been operating a mobile vaccination unit in Shoreline, vaccinating some of our most vulnerable residents living in adult family homes.





At the end of each day, the Fire Department has delivered its surplus supply of vaccine to the Senior Center where a wait list of seniors ready to receive their dose awaits. They are ready to move this partnership to the next level and set-up a fixed vaccination site.



The City supports these efforts and will do what it can to help make it successful.











