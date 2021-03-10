Police arrest drunk driver after 911 caller reports a car swerving into other lanes on Richmond Beach Road

Open case of beer on back seat

Photo courtesy KCSO

The driver was arrested, from behind the wheel, after displaying obvious signs of impairment. The driver was arrested, from behind the wheel, after displaying obvious signs of impairment.





Once at the Shoreline police station he provided four breath samples over twice Washington State's legal limit.



We know lives are saved when impaired drivers are arrested before they collide with our loved ones.





We thank our neighbors who report drunk drivers and the partners who arrest them.





