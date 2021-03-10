Police arrest drunk driver after 911 caller reports a car swerving into other lanes on Richmond Beach Road

Open beer can in cupholder
King County Sheriff's Office deputies continue to keep our communities safe by arresting impaired drivers.

Saturday evening, March 6, 2021 around 9:00pm, deputies serving Shoreline responded to the 300 block of NW Richmond Beach Road after a 911 caller reported a gold Mazda was 'swerving' into other lanes of traffic.

The Mazda was found moments later illegally parked in a fire lane. 

The open beer can in the cup holder likely came from the open case in back seat. Keys were in the ignition. 

Open case of beer on back seat
The driver was arrested, from behind the wheel, after displaying obvious signs of impairment. 

Once at the Shoreline police station he provided four breath samples over twice Washington State's legal limit.

We know lives are saved when impaired drivers are arrested before they collide with our loved ones. 

We thank our neighbors who report drunk drivers and the partners who arrest them.


