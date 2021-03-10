Presentation by Vicki Stiles: Women’s Work - The Impact of Women in Northwest King County History
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
|Dr. Frances Hardy-Smith, Richmond Beach's first resident physician,
practicing there from 1930 to 1970. Photo courtesy Shoreline Historical Museum.
Women’s Work: The Impact of Women in Northwest King County History
Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 1:00pm – 2:30pm, online event
Vicki Stiles, executive director of the Shoreline Historical Museum, will present photos, documents and personal accounts revealing women as equal partners in the creation of the community.
Stiles will demonstrate how historical perspective is enriched and informed through the inclusion of stories once dismissed as unimportant.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library.
Registration required by 12pm on Friday, March 12. You will be sent a Zoom link the day before the event.
Reasonable accommodation for individuals with disabilities is available by request. Please contact the library at least seven days before the event for ASL interpretation, captioning services and/or other accommodation for online programs.
Send your request to kcls-shoreline@kcls.org
