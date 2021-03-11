CHANGES: The Dale Turner Pop-up vaccination clinic has been rescheduled to Saturday March 13
Thursday, March 11, 2021
|Dale Turner YMCA
From 9:00-1:30pm they are making appointments for community members who are 65 years plus - and in particular 65+ BIPOC.
To make an appointment email ccross@seattleymca.org
Thank you to our Public Health Dept and the Shoreline Fire Dept for making this event happen.
The event on Saturday is specific for our 65 years plus community and in particular our BIPOC 65+. Below are details for the event on Saturday:
- 9:00 - 1:30pm dedicated to our (65+ & 65+ BIPOC community members only)
- This event is open to the community for those who are eligible
- Vaccines will take place in the Dale Turner Family Y gym
- P1 parking garage will be open for community members to park in
- All registrations must be done directly by emailing ccross@seattleymca.org
- In order to register you must provide first name, last name, telephone number, email and language and meet the eligibility requirements for this event
- The Shoreline Fire Dept will be administering the Johnson and Johnson single shot vaccine
- Vaccine time slots will be assigned on a first come first serve basis only
