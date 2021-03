CHANGES: The Dale Turner Pop-up vaccination clinic has been rescheduled to Saturday March 13

Dale Turner YMCA Due to some logistical changes the pop-up vaccine clinic at the Dale Turner YMCA has been changed to Saturday March 13th only. Due to some logistical changes the pop-up vaccine clinic at the Dale Turner YMCA has been changed to

Thank you to our Public Health Dept and the Shoreline Fire Dept for making this event happen.

9:00 - 1:30pm dedicated to our (65+ & 65+ BIPOC community members only)

This event is open to the community for those who are eligible

Vaccines will take place in the Dale Turner Family Y gym

P1 parking garage will be open for community members to park in

All registrations must be done directly by emailing ccross@seattleymca.org

In order to register you must provide first name, last name, telephone number, email and language and meet the eligibility requirements for this event

The Shoreline Fire Dept will be administering the Johnson and Johnson single shot vaccine

Vaccine time slots will be assigned on a first come first serve basis only





