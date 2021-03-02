Pop-up vaccinations at the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center

Call us at 206-785-9426 if you qualify, we'll call you if a slot opens!

In partnership with the Fire Department of the City of Shoreline, the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center has successfully vaccinated more Shoreline Lake Forest Park seniors who qualify.





The Fire Department has called us with extra supply of the Moderna vaccine, between 5 and 30 shots a day.





We will not know the precise schedule, but vaccinations have occurred after 12:00pm the last two weeks.









We have launched this special phone number for residents of Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Bothell and Kenmore who qualify.





If a staffer answers your call, your name will be added to a list and you will receive a call if a dose is available.

If your call goes to our voicemail, leave your name and number and you will be added to the list.

As the vaccine is time sensitive, you must be ready on short notice so please answer your phone.



With social distancing standards, hygiene stations, and an abundance of safety protocols in place, clients will be observed by the Fire Department for the requisite 15 minutes. Generally, clients receive a date for their second appointment on site after the first round.



We are delighted to provide this opportunity and once again express our utmost gratitude to the Shoreline Fire Department for being such excellent partners in helping to turn the tide against COVID.

The Senior Center is located in the southernmost building on the Shoreline School District campus, facing NE 185th. The address is 18560 1st Ave NE . Parking is plentiful in the south lot in front of the building.











