Stolen food bank van recovered

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Stolen van has been recovered
Just after 3pm on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, the food bank van was recovered in the 5400 block of 234th St SW.

It had been stolen from the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank in Mountlake Terrace on Saturday.

It was found legally parked and unoccupied a short distance from the food bank. 

All four wheels/tires were intact. It has been trashed inside. 

The original license plate had been removed and replaced with an unreported stolen plate out of Seattle.

The unknown suspect(s) sprayed painted over the food bank lettering on the side of the van.

The van has been returned to its owner, the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank in Mountlake Terrace.

It was their second major theft in a week. The previous Monday a thief broke in to their offices and stole computers, keys, and $2,500 worth of gift cards. Because of the stolen keys, they had to replace all the locks in the building, which cost $2,000.

They are shocked, but happy to have their van back.



