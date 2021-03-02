COVID-19 Vaccination Event for BIPOC community members living in North King County
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
When: Saturday, March 13, from 10:00am to 3:00pm
Where: Lake City, Seattle WA 98125 (exact location to be provided when appointment is confirmed)
Details: Attendees will park and walk to the vaccination site
Eligibility: Phase 1A, Tiers 1 and 2; and Phase B, Tier 1
Vaccine recipients need to be 65+ years old; 50+ only if they live in multigenerational homes (grandparent/s living with their children and their grandchildren); or those who work with vulnerable adults. There will be another event to get the second dose.
If you or someone you know is eligible, send an email to community@lakecitycollective.org or call 206-208-9899 and leave a message with the name, phone number, age, and language. It will not be shared with anyone except the Fire Department.
For more information, go to www.lakecitycollective.org.
___________________________________________________________
Evento de vacunación Covid-19 para gente que vive en el norte de Seattle.
Este evento está enfocado a las minorías que han sido más afectadas en esta pandemia solamente.
Cuándo: Sábado 13 de Marzo, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Dónde: Lake City , Seattle WA 98125
Detalles: Las personas se estacionaran y caminarán al edificio para ser vacunadas.
Elegibilidad: Deben de ser mayores de 65 años, o tener 50 años o más Y vivir en un hogar multi-generacional (abuelos, padres y nietos) o sea todos viviendo en el mismo hogar. No habrá excepciones.
Si conocen a alguien que entre en esta categoría por favor díganles que nos envíen un correo electrónico a community@lakecitycollective.org o llamen al 206-208-9899 y dejen un mensaje con su nombre, número de teléfono, edad e idioma. La información será usada únicamente para registrarlos y que reciban la vacuna. Al mismo tiempo se les dará la fecha para recibir la segunda dosis.
_________________________________________________________
Pop-up vaccination : / ክትባት ጣብያ/ በ North Seattle, Lake City.
ይህ ክስተት በመጋበዝ ብቻ ነው ምክንያቱም በወረርሽኙ በበሽታው በተጎዱት በ BIPOC (ጥቁር ፣ ተወላጅ ፣ የቀለም ሰዎች) ማህበረሰቦች ላይ ያተኮረ ነው ፡፡
- ተለይተው የሚታወቁ
ጊዜ - ቅዳሜ ፣ መጋቢት: 13, ከጧቱ 10 - 3 pm
ቦታ: Seattle WA, 98125
ዝርዝሮች-ሰዎች ቆም ብለው ወደ ጣቢያው ለመግባት ክትባት ይሰጥዎታል፡፡
ብቁነት-ደረጃ 1A ፣ ደረጃዎች 1 እና 2 እና ደረጃ 1B ፣ ደረጃ 1
ብቁ የሆነን ሰው ካወቁ እባክዎን በ 206-960-5450 እንዲደውሉ እና ትክክለኛውን የስማቸው የፊደል አፃፃፍ መልእክት በመልቀቅ ይተው ፡፡ ከእሳት አደጋ መከላከያ ክፍል በስተቀር ለማንም አይጋራም ፡፡
እነሱ ከ 65 + ዓመት ወይም ከ 50 + ዓመት በላይ መሆን የሚያስፈልጋቸው በልዩ ልዩ ዘር መኖሪያ ቤቶች (አያት (ወላጆች) ከልጆቻቸው እና ከልጅ ልጆቻቸው ጋር አብረው የሚኖሩ) ከሆነ ብቻ ነው ፡፡ እንዲሁም ተጋላጭ ከሆኑ አዋቂዎች ጋር የሚሰሩ (ከላይ ያለውን የብቁነት ሰንጠረዥ ይመልከቱ) ሁለተኛውን መጠን ለማግኘት ሌላ ክስተት አለ ፡፡
