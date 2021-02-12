Public Health interview series on COVID for deaf and hard of hearing
Friday, February 12, 2021
Public Health has created a series of interviews with COVID experts for community members who are deaf and hard of hearing.
The COVID-19 video series is accessible to community members who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing including ASL interpretation, captions, and transcripts.
The interviews address current information on COVID-19, vaccine safety, historical medical racism and trauma, and challenges that mask wearing poses for community members who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing and tips for communicating when someone signs or reads lips.
