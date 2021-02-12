County Councilmember Rod Dembowski joins Shoreline Fire as they begin to vaccinate adult family home residents

The rollout is slow and uneven, but these frontline first responders were incredibly professional, caring, focused, prepared and inspiring. Seeing vaccines go into arms was cause for hope.



I’m working every day to help fix the stumbles we are seeing in this rollout. More supplies will help make it better. But we also need to help tear down the digital divide faced by many seniors trying to schedule their appointment.





We need to continue to prioritize those most at risk of dying (seniors). And we need to give clarity and transparency about where we will be in the community once supplies are here. Your feedback and ideas are welcome.