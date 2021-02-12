Five regions advance to Phase 2 on Valentine's Day



Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that five new regions have met the metric requirements to progress to Phase 2 of the Healthy Washington reopening plan, starting this weekend. The West and Puget Sound regions have maintained their metric requirements to stay in Phase 2. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that five new regions have met the metric requirements to progress to Phase 2 of the Healthy Washington reopening plan, starting this weekend. The West and Puget Sound regions have maintained their metric requirements to stay in Phase 2.

North (Whatcom, Skagit, San Juan, Island)

North Central (Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Grant)

Northwest (Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason)

East (Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, Spokane, Adams, Whitman, Garfield)

Southwest (Wahkiakum, Cowlitz, Skamania, Clark, Klickitat)

The new regions progressing to Phase 2 are:The only region not moving to Phase 2 is the South Central region – which includes Ellensburg, Yakima, the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla.Additionally, the governor announced Thursday evening that the five regions progressing will be able to do so starting Sunday, Feb. 14. The holiday weekend provides a large portion of a restaurant's yearly revenue, and by moving up the region's reopening date will allow dining establishments to benefit.