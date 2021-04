Shoreline Council names Shoreline’s two newest parks

Location of the newly named Westminster Park

On April 19, 2021 the Shoreline City Council adopted names for Shoreline's two newest parks.









The park naming process began with the City soliciting potential park names from the public for both parks. Taking all of the submitted suggestions, City staff sent recommendations to the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Board. The Board deliberated and forwarded their recommendations of Westminster Park and Edwin Pratt Memorial Park to the City Council. The park to be located at 709 N 150th Street will be named Westminster Park and the park to be located at 1341 N 185th Street will be named Edwin Pratt Memorial Park. The City acquired both properties in 2020 using funds from Conservation Futures Tax grants and Park Impact Fees paid through new development.



The property located at 709 N 150th Street sits almost in the middle of the Westminster Triangle neighborhood. Naming it Westminster Park reflects the neighborhood, the community, and its geographical identification.