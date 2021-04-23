Shoreline Council names Shoreline’s two newest parks



The property located at 709 N 150th Street sits almost in the middle of the Westminster Triangle neighborhood. Naming it Westminster Park reflects the neighborhood, the community, and its geographical identification.

Location of the newly named Edwin Pratt Memorial Park

The property located at 1341 N 185th Street is named in honor of civil rights leader and Shoreline resident Edwin Pratt. The location is close to both the home where Edwin Pratt lived with his family and the church they attended. Naming the park after Edwin Pratt honors his legacy and the impact he has had on our community. It will also serve as a place for reflection. As part of the requirements for using the Conservation Futures Tax grant, the City can only develop 15% of the park with hard surfaces, so the remaining portion will be a natural oasis.As future funding is identified for design of these parks, the public will have an opportunity to comment.