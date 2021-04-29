North City Tech meetup: Searching for Lumbering Giants with Nature's Best Clocks

North City Tech Meetup May 3rd Presentation

Searching for Lumbering Giants with Nature's Best Clocks

By Dr. Jeffrey S Hazboun

Monday, May 3, 2021

Online Zoom Meeting

7 to 9pm

Free and open to everyone

While ground-based detectors, like LIGO, can see black holes 40 to 50 times the mass of the Sun, there are giant black holes at the centers of galaxies that we are only beginning to understand.





Jeffrey Hazboun, Ph.D is a gravitational astrophysicist working on the big data challenges of gravitational wave detection. is a gravitational astrophysicist working on the big data challenges of gravitational wave detection.





He is interested in exploring questions about the makeup of the Universe and the history of galactic evolution using gravitational waves.





He enjoys mentoring students in the machinery of data analysis, whitewater kayaking and playing banjo.



Note: NANOGrav has been in the news recently with some results, which, while still preliminary, are very exciting.









Link to recent NANOGrav news:



NANOGrav site:



FREE and Open to All! No RSVP required.



Next Event: June 7th, The Vital Role of the Oceans in Climate Change, by Brian Saunders



ZOOM Information:



Searching for Lumbering Giants with Nature's Best Clocks



by Jeffrey S Hazboun



Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86751087640?pwd=aU5hWHhnK0p6Um0reEUvc2cwSWlvQT09



Meeting ID: 867 5108 7640

Passcode: 685943

One tap mobile

+12532158782,,86751087640#,,,,*685943# US (Tacoma)



Find your local number:



Group site:



For the time being all North City Tech Meetups will be online using Zoom.





Pulsar timing arrays are galactic-scale gravitational wave detectors that use millisecond pulsars, nature's most stable clocks, to search for these lumbering giants.