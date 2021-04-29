North City Tech meetup: Searching for Lumbering Giants with Nature's Best Clocks
Thursday, April 29, 2021
North City Tech Meetup May 3rd Presentation
Searching for Lumbering Giants with Nature's Best Clocks
By Dr. Jeffrey S Hazboun
Monday, May 3, 2021
Online Zoom Meeting
7 to 9pm
Free and open to everyone
Gravitational waves have opened a new cosmic window, allowing us to see the darkest most compact objects in the universe.
While ground-based detectors, like LIGO, can see black holes 40 to 50 times the mass of the Sun, there are giant black holes at the centers of galaxies that we are only beginning to understand.
Pulsar timing arrays are galactic-scale gravitational wave detectors that use millisecond pulsars, nature's most stable clocks, to search for these lumbering giants.
Group site: https://www.meetup.com/northcitytech/
For the time being all North City Tech Meetups will be online using Zoom.
He is interested in exploring questions about the makeup of the Universe and the history of galactic evolution using gravitational waves.
He enjoys mentoring students in the machinery of data analysis, whitewater kayaking and playing banjo.
Note: NANOGrav has been in the news recently with some results, which, while still preliminary, are very exciting.
We are pleased to have UW Bothell once again provide us with a speaker on gravitational physics. Dr. Joey Key presented on LIGO, December 2018.
Link to recent NANOGrav news: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/galaxy-size-gravitational-wave-detector-hints-at-exotic-physics/
NANOGrav site: http://nanograv.org/
FREE and Open to All! No RSVP required.
Next Event: June 7th, The Vital Role of the Oceans in Climate Change, by Brian Saunders
The North City Tech Meetup is a free meetup, usually the first Monday of each month at one of our local libraries: Lake Forest Park, Shoreline or Kenmore. People of all levels of interest and experience are encouraged to attend. There is always time for introductions and discussions. Skip the traffic and join with your fellow north-enders once a month for interesting presentations and discussions.
ZOOM Information:
Searching for Lumbering Giants with Nature's Best Clocks
by Jeffrey S Hazboun
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86751087640?pwd=aU5hWHhnK0p6Um0reEUvc2cwSWlvQT09
Meeting ID: 867 5108 7640
Passcode: 685943
One tap mobile
+12532158782,,86751087640#,,,,*685943# US (Tacoma)
Meeting ID: 867 5108 7640
Passcode: 685943
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcG1tueAGR
The North City Tech Meetup is a free meetup, usually the first Monday of each month at one of our local libraries: Lake Forest Park, Shoreline or Kenmore. People of all levels of interest and experience are encouraged to attend. There is always time for introductions and discussions. Skip the traffic and join with your fellow north-enders once a month for interesting presentations and discussions.
