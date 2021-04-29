North City Tech meetup: Searching for Lumbering Giants with Nature's Best Clocks

Thursday, April 29, 2021

North City Tech Meetup May 3rd Presentation

Searching for Lumbering Giants with Nature's Best Clocks
By Dr. Jeffrey S Hazboun

Monday, May 3, 2021
Online Zoom Meeting
7 to 9pm
Free and open to everyone


Gravitational waves have opened a new cosmic window, allowing us to see the darkest most compact objects in the universe. 

While ground-based detectors, like LIGO, can see black holes 40 to 50 times the mass of the Sun, there are giant black holes at the centers of galaxies that we are only beginning to understand. 

Pulsar timing arrays are galactic-scale gravitational wave detectors that use millisecond pulsars, nature's most stable clocks, to search for these lumbering giants.

Jeffrey Hazboun, Ph.D is a gravitational astrophysicist working on the big data challenges of gravitational wave detection. 

He is interested in exploring questions about the makeup of the Universe and the history of galactic evolution using gravitational waves. 

He enjoys mentoring students in the machinery of data analysis, whitewater kayaking and playing banjo.

Note: NANOGrav has been in the news recently with some results, which, while still preliminary, are very exciting. 

We are pleased to have UW Bothell once again provide us with a speaker on gravitational physics. Dr. Joey Key presented on LIGO, December 2018.

Link to recent NANOGrav news: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/galaxy-size-gravitational-wave-detector-hints-at-exotic-physics/

NANOGrav site: http://nanograv.org/

FREE and Open to All! No RSVP required.

ZOOM Information:

Searching for Lumbering Giants with Nature's Best Clocks

by Jeffrey S Hazboun

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86751087640?pwd=aU5hWHhnK0p6Um0reEUvc2cwSWlvQT09

Meeting ID: 867 5108 7640
Passcode: 685943
One tap mobile
+12532158782,,86751087640#,,,,*685943# US (Tacoma)

Meeting ID: 867 5108 7640
Passcode: 685943
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcG1tueAGR

The North City Tech Meetup is a free meetup, usually the first Monday of each month at one of our local libraries: Lake Forest Park, Shoreline or Kenmore. People of all levels of interest and experience are encouraged to attend. There is always time for introductions and discussions. Skip the traffic and join with your fellow north-enders once a month for interesting presentations and discussions.

Group site: https://www.meetup.com/northcitytech/

For the time being all North City Tech Meetups will be online using Zoom.


