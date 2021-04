Three Shoreline-based small businesses receive grants from Comcast Rise

Both Safety First Driving School and Enat Souk market will be awarded services from Effectv , the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable that includes turnkey 30-second TV commercial production, plus a media strategy consultation and a 90-day linear TV media campaign.Chol Song Enterprises Inc.DBA The Grill King Korean BBQ will receive a “Technology Makeover,” which a state-of-the-art equipment and technology upgrade from Comcast Business including computer equipment as well as internet, voice and cybersecurity services for up to a 12-month period.

According to a National Bureau of Economic Research study , the number of Black business owners nationally plummeted last year from 1.1 million to 640,000 in four months — a 41% loss. Other minority communities also experienced deep losses, including immigrant (a 36 percent drop), Latinx (32 percent), and Asian (26 percent) business owners.

“Congratulations to all of the grant recipients across our state today. Comcast Business is dedicated to lifting up businesses and providing a human touch that offers them the support they need, and we are truly proud to be able to support these owners through Comcast RISE,” said Robert Brenner, VP of Comcast Business in Washington.

Comcast RISE was formed in 2020 to give BIPOC-owned small businesses the tools needed to not just survive, but thrive. The program provides grants to Black and BIPOC-owned small businesses nationwide, which includes Hispanic and Asian American owned businesses among others.Comcast also announced a goal to support 13,000 small businesses by 2022 through the program with a TV campaign, production of a TV commercial or consulting services from Effectv; or computer equipment, internet, voice or cybersecurity from Comcast Business; or a monetary grant.

Through Comcast RISE, the company creates sustainable impact and meaningful support for communities that have been hit hardest by the global pandemic and the BIPOC-owned small businesses that shape them.