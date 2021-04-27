Election results for Shoreline and Lake Forest Park April 27

Counting ballots at King County By Diane Hettrick





The first results have been posted for the three measures on our local ballots.





Northshore Fire





The merger of the Northshore Fire District 16 (Lake Forest Park / Kenmore) into Woodinville Fire and Rescue is being rejected.





8481 Ballots were returned as of Apr 27

7445 of those have been counted





5759 rejected the merger

1680 approved the merger





This measure requires only a simple majority to pass. If the rest of the ballots keep the same 77-23% balance, the merger has no chance.





Shoreline Fire





Shoreline has always supported its fire department - new fire stations, ladder trucks, training and education facilities - so this measure to reauthorize the fire benefit charge funding method would have been a ho-hum election - except for Northshore Fire.





Shoreline and Lake Forest Park share a long border and two state highways. Unless you live on the border, most people don't pay attention to where those borders are. So all those "No on Prop 1" "Hell No" and "Support our Firefighters" signs were just confusing. Of course they were all about Northshore and nothing to do with Shoreline.





In the end, the voters seem to have figured it out.





Ballots returned 11,801 as of April 27

Ballots counted 10,753 as of April 27

Yes votes 9,038 85%

No votes 1,630 15%





Since this reauthorization needs only a simple majority, I think it's safe to say that this one passes.





Shoreline Parks





This measure would authorize a 20 year bond to do major upgrades to five parks and the ability to purchase land for parks.





Because it was technically new, it has a validation requirement.





The number of ballots returned have to exceed 40% of the ballots cast in the presidential election.

Of the ballots returned, 60% have to be Yes votes.





With 35,231 people voting last November, that means that 14,092 ballots need to be returned. So far 11,801 have been returned and 2,291 more are needed.





The 60% Yes vote threshold is 8,455. So far there are 7,570 Yes votes and 885 more are needed.





It is possible to have the sufficient number of Yes votes, but still not have the total number of ballots returned in order to validate the election.





This one is a nail-biter.





King county elections will release new counts every day.







