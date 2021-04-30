Shorewood girls golf team April 28 and 29 matches
Friday, April 30, 2021
|Anna Ertsgaard makes a practice swing for her approach shot on hole #6 at Jackson Park
Shorewood HS Girls Golf hosted the match Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Jackson Park Golf Course in north Seattle.
Results:
1st Edmonds-Woodway
2nd Shorewood
3rd Lynnwood
With overcast skies, 62 degree weather was comfortable for this match.
Shorewood Juniors, Anna Ertsgaard, (62) and Jennifer Suh (61) scored their lowest rounds ever for 9 holes, now their 'personal best' to date.
Shorewood Girls finished 2nd behind Edmonds-Woodway girls and edged Lynnwood girls by one stroke.
On Thursday, April 29, Shorewood played a match with Meadowdale HS hosting at Lynnwood Golf Course.
|Coach Val, Anna Ertsgaard, and Jennifer Suh
Results:
1st Meadowdale
2nd Shorecrest
3rd Shorewood
Perfect weather for our match this afternoon.
--Coach Val Patrick
