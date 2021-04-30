Shorewood girls golf team April 28 and 29 matches

Friday, April 30, 2021

Anna Ertsgaard makes a practice swing for her approach shot on hole #6 at Jackson Park

Shorewood HS Girls Golf hosted the match Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Jackson Park Golf Course in north Seattle.

Results:
1st Edmonds-Woodway
2nd Shorewood
3rd Lynnwood  

With overcast skies, 62 degree weather was comfortable for this match.

Shorewood Juniors, Anna Ertsgaard, (62) and Jennifer Suh (61) scored their lowest rounds ever for 9 holes, now their 'personal best' to date.

We celebrate and applaud all the girls who are returning players, and to the brand new golfers that have entered the sport and chose to compete with us this year. 

Thanks also go to Athletic Director Joann Fukuma and the Cheer squad for being in our gallery!

Shorewood Girls finished 2nd behind Edmonds-Woodway girls and edged Lynnwood girls by one stroke.

Coach Val, Anna Ertsgaard, and Jennifer Suh

On Thursday, April 29, Shorewood played a match with Meadowdale HS hosting at Lynnwood Golf Course.

Results:
1st Meadowdale
2nd Shorecrest
3rd Shorewood

Perfect weather for our match this afternoon. 

--Coach Val Patrick


