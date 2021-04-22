Agenda for Shoreline council meeting April 26





The agenda for the April 26, 2021 Shoreline City Council meeting includes the following Study Items:









The City proposes to rezone a parcel of land located at 16357 Aurora Avenue N from R- 48 and R-18 to MB. While the property owner intends to utilize the parcel for an Enhanced Shelter, a type of homeless shelter, and redevelop the property for permanent supportive multi-family housing after that, rezoning to MB would allow for a variety of more intense residential and commercial uses not currently permitted in the R-48 zoning district. The Hearing Examiner held the required public hearing on March 17, 2021. The Hearing Examiner recommended approval of this requested rezone.









Erin Gagnon, Government Affairs and Community Relations Manager and Brooke Stroomsa, Waste Zero Specialist from Recology, will share an overview of the 2020 Recology Annual Report, including an update on Recology’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2019 amendment requirement for an annual contamination monitoring protocol and enforcement procedure for commercial and multifamily customers, and efforts to provide additional education, outreach and incentives for properties subject to a potential Fee for the Collection of Contaminated Recycling or Compost Containers as Garbage.









The 2020 Sustainability Report provides an overview of the City’s 2020 achievements for five core focus areas and 22 associated indicators, as outlined in the City’s Sustainable Shoreline program.





--Pam Cross











