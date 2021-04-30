Dr. Susana Reyes selected as Superintendent of Shoreline Public Schools

Dr. Susana Reyes, new Superintendent of

Shoreline Public Schools

After a five-month nationwide search for the next Superintendent of Shoreline Public Schools, the Shoreline School Board has selected Dr. Susana Reyes to be the district's next leader.





Dr. Reyes was unanimously approved by the school board following an executive session meeting earlier today. She will begin in the position on July 1, 2021, succeeding Dr. Rebecca Miner who will be leaving the district after seven years of service.



“We are incredibly excited to name Dr. Reyes as the next Superintendent of Shoreline Public Schools,” said School Board President Meghan Jernigan. “Dr. Reyes is a deeply collaborative leader who engages in her work with clarity and purpose. As a bilingual immigrant and first-generation college graduate, she brings a wealth of experience and perspective to our district. I’m so honored to welcome her to the Shoreline Schools community.”





Dr. Reyes said,



“I am honored, humbled, and thrilled to have been selected for this incredible opportunity to serve the students, families and staff of Shoreline Public Schools. I want to thank the school board and everyone who participated in the search and selection process. "I cannot wait to get started and delve into the critical work of supporting the highest levels of success for each and every student we serve.”



Dr. Reyes currently serves as the Assistant Superintendent of Operations for the Pasco School District in Pasco, WA. Previously, Dr. Reyes served as Assistant Superintendent of Special Services for the Mead School District and the Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning for the Pullman School District in Pullman, WA. Her experience in public education includes serving as a principal, assistant principal, and bilingual elementary teacher for the Wapato School District.



Dr. Reyes serves on the Washington State Board of Education. She is also a member of the board of the Washington Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents and a member of the Board of Trustees of College Spark Washington.





Dr. Reyes was born in Mexico City and is a first-generation college graduate. She attended Wapato Public Schools and graduated from Wapato High School. Dr. Reyes earned her doctorate in educational leadership from Washington State University (WSU) as well as her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and master’s degree in education administration. She also holds a principal certificate and superintendent credential from WSU.







