Helpful and comprehensive COVID-19 update from the City of Shoreline

Wear a well-made, snug fitting face mask and maintain physical distancing

Limit activities with unvaccinated people from outside your home

Avoid crowded indoor spaces

Improve ventilation in workplaces, businesses, and homes, including opening doors and windows when you can

Stay home from work and get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms or were exposed to someone who has tested positive

And finally, get your vaccine as soon as you are able.

Vaccine information



On April 15, everyone aged 16 and over became eligible to receive the vaccine. Vaccines are free of charge to everyone no matter your insurance or immigration status.



Where can I get a vaccine?

Call your doctor or health provider to see if they have available appointments

Use Washington State’s Vaccine Locator to find appointments at local clinics, pharmacies, and fixed vaccination sites

For appointments in other locations throughout the state, visit the WA Vaccination Sign Up System

The VA is offering vaccines to veterans at local VA clinics

In home vaccination is available for those with disabilities or medical conditions that make it difficult to leave the home. Appointments are limited and individuals with the greatest challenge leaving their homes will be prioritized. To request an appointment, call the King County COVID-19 Call Center at 206-477-3977, 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Interpretation is available.

Public Health – Seattle and King County has a full list of vaccine appointment resources on their Vaccine Distribution webpage. Need help making a vaccine appointment?



For those without internet access or who require language assistance, call 1-800-525-0127, then press #.

For telephone-to-text relay service dial 7-1-1 or 800-833-6384.

Tactile interpretation

Need help getting to your vaccine appointment?



Find A Ride: Use Hopelink’s Find A Ride website to search free and low-cost transportation options to vaccine appointments. The site allows you to search by region and accessibility need: Find a Ride Coordinated Vaccine Transportation Helpline – created by Hopelink Mobility Management to support individuals experiencing transportation challenges in reaching their vaccine appointment. Callers receive individualized support for themselves or the rider they are helping through either an online intake form or by calling the Helpline at 425-943-6706. The phone line operates Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is currently available to King County residents. Flyers are available in 9 different languages. COVID-19 Funeral Assistance



FEMA is providing financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020. To apply, call FEMA's COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Helpline at 1-844-684-6333. Learn more at FEMA's



King County Rental Assistance



King County is starting the next round of the Eviction Prevention and Rental Assistance Program (EPRAP). The program helps people experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 and at risk of housing instability or homelessness. The Tenant Pool will open on May 10, 2021, for individuals or households needing rental assistance.



Summer Activities and Events



Camp Shoreline:



We will be offering summer camps again this year. All camps have been modified to meet CDC and Public Health recommendations for group sizes, social distancing, and sanitation.



Camp offerings will include Camp Shoreline at Spartan Recreation Center and Ridgecrest Elementary; The OC (outdoor camp) at Hamlin Park; Nature Vision Camps; Skyhawks Camps; Lego Camps; and many more. Bravo Sports Camp and ‘Let off S.T.E.A.M’ Tween/Teen camps will also be back this summer. Check out the options on our Camp Shoreline page at



Registration for summer programs:



May 4-5 – Shoreline Residents registration opens

May 6 – Lake Forest Park Residents

May 7 – Non-Residents



As more people become vaccinated, the desire to gather with others will become even stronger. However, we need to remain vigilant. Large gatherings like Celebrate Shoreline and the Noon Concert Series still aren’t advised. Therefore, the City has made the difficult decision to cancel these events again this year.



Shoreline Business Assistance



Restaurant Revitalization Grant (RRG)



The federal RRG fund will provide $28.6 billion to eligible restaurants. Eligible restaurants may receive a tax-free federal grant equal to the amount of its COVID 19 pandemic-related revenue loss. This grant is not yet accepting applications but will be soon. Keep this resource top of mind and check back regularly to stay up to date. Application and additional guidelines will be posted when available. For more information on how to prepare to apply for the Restaurant Revitalization Grant visit



Outdoor Dining Permits



To create an outdoor seating area on private property, simply fill out the



To use public property, apply for a Right of Way Permit Permit fees and the periodic use fees have been waived. We estimate it will take 7 business days to process these permits.

From the City of ShorelineAs the process of vaccination continues, new cases and hospitalizations are again on the rise in King County. We encourage everyone to continue precautionary measures and follow the State’s guidelines to protect our community.