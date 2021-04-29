Election results as of April 28, 2021; Parks bond needs another 109 ballots to validate the election

Photo courtesy King county elections April 28 election update for three local measures





The Shoreline Parks bond has more than enough Yes votes, but needs another 109 ballots to validate the election.





Northshore Fire will not merge with Woodinville. And Shoreline Fire will continue funding with the fire benefit charge.









Lake Forest Park / Kenmore

The Northshore fire department merger is being rejected 80% to 20%. Only a 50% vote was required.





Shoreline Fire

The benefit charge is being approved by 85%. Only 50% was required.





Shoreline Parks Bond





Number of ballots received so far: 13,983

Number of additional ballots needed: 109





Required number of Yes votes required to pass: 8,455

Yes votes cast: 9,948













Required number of ballots to validate the election:14,092