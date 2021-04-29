Election results as of April 28, 2021; Parks bond needs another 109 ballots to validate the election

Thursday, April 29, 2021

Photo courtesy King county elections
April 28 election update for three local measures

The Shoreline Parks bond has more than enough Yes votes, but needs another 109 ballots to validate the election. 

Northshore Fire will not merge with Woodinville. And Shoreline Fire will continue funding with the fire benefit charge.


Lake Forest Park / Kenmore
The Northshore fire department merger is being rejected 80% to 20%. Only a 50% vote was required.

Shoreline Fire
The benefit charge is being approved by 85%. Only 50% was required. 

Shoreline Parks Bond

Required number of ballots to validate the election:14,092
Number of ballots received so far: 13,983
Number of additional ballots needed: 109

Required number of Yes votes required to pass: 8,455
Yes votes cast: 9,948



