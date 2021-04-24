LFP Garden Club keeping up with the weeds in Otter Park
Saturday, April 24, 2021
|The LFP Garden Club working in Otter Park
Photo by Cynthia Sheridan
Members of the Lake Forest Park garden club took advantage of a lovely spring morning to revitalize the Otter Park, located inside Animal Acres Park on Brookside Blvd in Lake Forest Park.
With fine outdoor weather and increasing numbers of people vaccinated, outdoor events are slowly returning. Unfortunately the weeds are returning much faster!
