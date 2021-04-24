LFP Garden Club keeping up with the weeds in Otter Park

Saturday, April 24, 2021

The LFP Garden Club working in Otter Park
Photo by Cynthia Sheridan

Members of the Lake Forest Park garden club took advantage of a lovely spring morning to revitalize the Otter Park, located inside Animal Acres Park on Brookside Blvd in Lake Forest Park.

With fine outdoor weather and increasing numbers of people vaccinated, outdoor events are slowly returning. Unfortunately the weeds are returning much faster!



Posted by DKH at 4:55 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  