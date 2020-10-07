Red Sky Gallery announces special October 10th welcome to VSP Jewelry artist, YeeMan Lee

YeeMan Lee of VSP Jewelry has found a home at the Red Sky Gallery

She briefly removed her mask for the photo by Donna Hawkey

















VSP Jewelry Design Gallery was an established business at the Town Center for 31 years but closed recently due to COVID-19 shutdowns. (



YeeMan says, “This new relationship with Red Sky Gallery allows me to get back into jewelry design, which is my first love. This gallery is a beautiful space, fine art surrounds me and inspires me all day.” YeeMan is an established jewelry artist with over thirty years of experience. Laura explains the relationship as one inspired by “out of the box thinking,” needed in today’s economics.VSP Jewelry Design Gallery was an established business at the Town Center for 31 years but closed recently due to COVID-19 shutdowns. ( See the previous article ).





YeeMan will be able to take in jewelry repairs for drop-off, too. She plans to be on-site for jewelry design appointments every Monday and Tuesday. (appointments are recommended). Other appointment days are always available upon request.



Jewelry and watch repairs can be dropped off at the Red Sky Gallery counter during any of their daily hours, currently Monday through Saturday from noon to 4:00pm. Red Sky Gallery hours will be extended for the fall and winter holiday season.



On October 10th, YeeMan plans to highlight the October Opal gemstone. She will have drawings for Opal gemstones for those attending. She plans to highlight each month's gemstone in some way.





Please plan to stop by and welcome YeeMan back to Lake Forest Park during the opening reception this Saturday, October 10th, from noon to 4:00pm.







Later that day at Red Sky Gallery, Laura is holding an opening reception for another artist, Later that day at Red Sky Gallery, Laura is holding an opening reception for another artist, Debbie Bianchi , from 4:00-7:00pm.



“Debbie is a self- taught Seattle painter who enjoys the opportunity to share her perspective of what she sees as beauty. With her distinctive style specializing in birds and blossoms, she seeks to merge abstraction with representational images in many layers of color and shape.”

Red Sky Gallery photo by Laura Michaelson





Red Sky Gallery is a large open space; however, masks and social distancing measures will be used for both receptions. Red Sky Gallery is a large open space; however, masks and social distancing measures will be used for both receptions. Laura says,” I want to make these fun and safe events for everyone. I hope many in the community can join in with me to celebrate these two fine artists!”

The Red Sky Gallery is located on the upper level of the Lake Forest Park Town Center, between Two Trading Tigers and Mad Cow Yarn, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.



Laura has been working hard to keep the gallery going; she just got it started when COVID-19 hit. (









The Red Sky Gallery is located on the upper level of the Lake Forest Park Town Center, between Two Trading Tigers and Mad Cow Yarn, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.Laura has been working hard to keep the gallery going; she just got it started when COVID-19 hit. ( See previous article





Join Red Sky Gallery owner Laura Michaelson as she welcomes YeeMan Lee back to the Lake Forest Park Town Center on